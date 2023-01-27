Dr. William Garside Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garside Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Garside Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. William Garside Jr, MD
Dr. William Garside Jr, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of North Carolina|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Garside Jr works at
Dr. Garside Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Nashville8 City Blvd Ste 300 Fl 3, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 703-2350
-
2
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance134 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 510-6906
-
3
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Skyline3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 480, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 703-2349
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American General
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Care Network
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garside Jr?
Dr Garside has performed 4 different surgeries (2 knee and 2 shoulder) on me and I recovered fully from 3 and just had the 4th surgery two weeks ago. His knowledge and expertise is superior. He explained the procedure fully and answered all of my questions regarding aftercare and rehab.
About Dr. William Garside Jr, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, French
- 1780676932
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Hospital|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University Of North Carolina|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garside Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garside Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garside Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garside Jr works at
Dr. Garside Jr speaks French.
168 patients have reviewed Dr. Garside Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garside Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garside Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garside Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.