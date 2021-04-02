Overview of Dr. William Gates, OD

Dr. William Gates, OD is an Optometrist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Gates works at Summit Eye Associates PC in Hermitage, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.