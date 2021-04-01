Overview

Dr. William Gaya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Gaya works at William Gaya MD in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.