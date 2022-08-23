Overview of Dr. William Geideman, MD

Dr. William Geideman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Geideman works at Hickory Orthopaedic Center, PA in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.