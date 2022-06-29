Dr. William Gelinas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Gelinas, DO
Dr. William Gelinas, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Suncoast Vascular and General Surgery11535 W EMERALD OAKS DR, Crystal River, FL 34428 Directions (352) 794-6191
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
YOU DON'T FIND DOCTORS LIKE THIS ANYMORE. HIS WHOLE HEART IS IN HIS WORK. HE SAVED MY LIFE & I CAN'T THANK HIM ENOUGH. STAFF IS WONDERFUL TO WORK WITH TOO!
- Vascular Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1851397749
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
