Dr. William Gelinas, DO

Vascular Surgery
4.3 (16)
Map Pin Small Crystal River, FL
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Gelinas, DO

Dr. William Gelinas, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers.

Dr. Gelinas works at Suncoast Vascular and General Surgery in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gelinas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Suncoast Vascular and General Surgery
    Suncoast Vascular and General Surgery
11535 W EMERALD OAKS DR, Crystal River, FL 34428
(352) 794-6191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bravera Health Seven Rivers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Appendicitis
Atrial Fibrillation
Carotid Artery Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Gallstones
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Lymphedema
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Pleural Effusion
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Spider Veins
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Abdominal Pain
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anorectal Abscess
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Breast Cancer
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Heart Disease
Crohn's Disease
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolism
Empyema
Endocarditis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Varices
Gastric Ulcer
Head and Neck Cancer
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm
Incisional Hernia
Lipomas
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Rib Fracture
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Septal Defect
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Thrombosis
Thyroid Nodule
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 29, 2022
    YOU DON'T FIND DOCTORS LIKE THIS ANYMORE. HIS WHOLE HEART IS IN HIS WORK. HE SAVED MY LIFE & I CAN'T THANK HIM ENOUGH. STAFF IS WONDERFUL TO WORK WITH TOO!
    ANGELA — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. William Gelinas, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851397749
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Gelinas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gelinas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gelinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gelinas works at Suncoast Vascular and General Surgery in Crystal River, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gelinas’s profile.

    Dr. Gelinas has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelinas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelinas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelinas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

