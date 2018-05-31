Dr. William Gerba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Gerba, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Mds 4 Kids935 Northern Blvd Ste 300, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-5437
NYU Langone Hyperbaric and Wound Care Associates - Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 360, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-8498
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Gerba is a wonderful caring doctor and through on visits
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
