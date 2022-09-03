Dr. William Giakas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giakas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Giakas, MD
Overview
Dr. William Giakas, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ.
Locations
Rockford Psychiatric Medical1639 N Alpine Rd Ste 260, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 395-1500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Behavioral
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Psychiatry and therapy are offered here, making it very convenient for patients. Plenty of doctors / therapists so they can accommodate patients as quickly as needed. Overall very happy here!
About Dr. William Giakas, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University Department of Psychiatry
- Yale University School Medicine
- Greenwich Hosp Yale New Haven Hosp
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- Cornell University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giakas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giakas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Giakas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giakas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giakas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giakas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.