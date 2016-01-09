See All General Surgeons in Searcy, AR
Dr. William Gibbs III, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Searcy, AR
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Gibbs III, MD

Dr. William Gibbs III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.

Dr. Gibbs III works at Medical Center Pharmacy in Searcy, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Port Placements or Replacements and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gibbs III' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Center Pharmacy
    2900 Hawkins Dr, Searcy, AR 72143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 278-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Unity Health- White County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. William Gibbs III, MD

