Dr. William Gilbert, MD
Overview of Dr. William Gilbert, MD
Dr. William Gilbert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Dr. Gilbert's Office Locations
Floyd Outpatient Rehabilittion Ctr1825 Martha Berry Blvd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 236-6392
Harbin Clinic Cardiovascular504 Redmond Rd Nw, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (762) 235-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Call Care Management
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Gilbert, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1487715801
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Dr. Gilbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Dr. Gilbert has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.
