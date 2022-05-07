Dr. William Gillanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Gillanders, MD
Dr. William Gillanders, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Center for Advanced Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-2280Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-0072
St. Louis Children's Hospital1 Childrens Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-6018Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Barnes Jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 286-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Guillanders is a caring, professional, honest and knowledgeable surgeon. He took the time to listen and to answer in-depth to all the questions my daughters, my husband and I had about my health and the thyroid surgery that he was going to perform. He made us feel very comfortable and made sure that we clearly understood the procedure, employing not only words, but also graphics and drawings. The surgery was long and successful. If someone is afraid about a thyroid operation, Dr. Guillanders is the doctor to search! Thank you so much Dr. Guillanders.
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1720006364
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gillanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillanders has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.