Dr. Gillen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Gillen, MD
Overview
Dr. William Gillen, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia.
Locations
1
Absolute Dermatology PC5207 Hickory Park Dr Ste A, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 326-4448
2
The Skin Cancer Center3024 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 221-2828
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent practice from front check in to every nurse to extraordinary Dr. Gillen. Would highly recommend this professional team,
About Dr. William Gillen, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1932460441
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillen has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillen, there are benefits to both methods.