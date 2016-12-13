Dr. William Gilmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Gilmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Gilmer, MD
Dr. William Gilmer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.
Dr. Gilmer works at
Dr. Gilmer's Office Locations
-
1
Wl Gilmer MD PA5111 S Ridgewood Ave Ste 104, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 256-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilmer?
Dr Gilmer has an excellent bed side manner. He is knowledgeable and explains things well. His staff is friendly and professional as well. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. William Gilmer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1194961151
Education & Certifications
- Proctor Found-Uc San Francisco
- New York Medical College-Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- Harbor Hospital Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Washington & Lee University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilmer works at
Dr. Gilmer has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.