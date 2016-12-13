See All Ophthalmologists in Port Orange, FL
Dr. William Gilmer, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Gilmer, MD

Dr. William Gilmer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.

Dr. Gilmer works at Riverside Eye Clinic in Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Gilmer's Office Locations

    Wl Gilmer MD PA
    Wl Gilmer MD PA
5111 S Ridgewood Ave Ste 104, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 256-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Stye
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 13, 2016
    Dr Gilmer has an excellent bed side manner. He is knowledgeable and explains things well. His staff is friendly and professional as well. I would highly recommend.
    Port Orange, FL — Dec 13, 2016
    About Dr. William Gilmer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194961151
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Proctor Found-Uc San Francisco
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Medical College-Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harbor Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington & Lee University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Gilmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilmer works at Riverside Eye Clinic in Port Orange, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gilmer’s profile.

    Dr. Gilmer has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

