See All Neurologists in Houston, TX
Dr. William Gilmer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Gilmer, MD

Neurology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Gilmer, MD

Dr. William Gilmer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor

Dr. Gilmer works at Gilmer Neurology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Gilmer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gilmer Neurology
    1200 Binz St Ste 1270, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3683

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tension Headache
Headache
Migraine
Tension Headache
Headache
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Fall Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fall
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nervous System Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Petit Mal Seizure Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Polio Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Seizure Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gilmer?

    Jun 25, 2017
    I was going downhill for 4 to 5 years. I had mild dementia, and severe balance issues. After becoming house bound and unable to drive, I was finally referred to Dr. Gilmer. He ordered an MRI, found a massive benign tumor , solicited a second and third opinion, and referred me to the best neurosurgeon. 15 minutes with Dr. Gilmer set me on a path to get my life back.
    Peter Hurley in Houston, TX — Jun 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Gilmer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Gilmer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gilmer to family and friends

    Dr. Gilmer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gilmer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Gilmer, MD.

    About Dr. William Gilmer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558353417
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Gilmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilmer has seen patients for Tension Headache, Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Gilmer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.