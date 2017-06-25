Dr. William Gilmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Gilmer, MD
Overview of Dr. William Gilmer, MD
Dr. William Gilmer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor
Dr. Gilmer works at
Dr. Gilmer's Office Locations
Gilmer Neurology1200 Binz St Ste 1270, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 347-3683
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I was going downhill for 4 to 5 years. I had mild dementia, and severe balance issues. After becoming house bound and unable to drive, I was finally referred to Dr. Gilmer. He ordered an MRI, found a massive benign tumor , solicited a second and third opinion, and referred me to the best neurosurgeon. 15 minutes with Dr. Gilmer set me on a path to get my life back.
About Dr. William Gilmer, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1558353417
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Baylor
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilmer works at
Dr. Gilmer has seen patients for Tension Headache, Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.