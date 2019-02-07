Overview of Dr. William Goad, MD

Dr. William Goad, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Goad works at Radiation Oncology Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.