Dr. William Goldie, MD

Pediatrics
2.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Goldie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Goldie works at Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc
    300 Hillmont Ave Bldg 340, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 652-6524
  2. 2
    Ventura County Medical Center Psychiatric Unit
    3291 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 652-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Palsy
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Cerebral Palsy
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    
    About Dr. William Goldie, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760400907
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stanford University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology, Pediatric Neurology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Goldie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldie works at Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Dr. Goldie’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

