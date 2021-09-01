Dr. William Goldie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Goldie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Goldie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Goldie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc300 Hillmont Ave Bldg 340, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6524
-
2
Ventura County Medical Center Psychiatric Unit3291 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldie?
Dr. Goldie treated our daughter with TSC from age 3 to her death at age 26. He is a wonderful doctor and was a god send for our family as we weathered a very difficult storm. I appreciated that he told it to us strait even if it was hard to hear but he also listened too. Children with seizures seldom have a seizure at the doctor's office. You must advocate for your child to allow him to provide his best services. He was always on the cutting edge of seizure research. As a result, our daughter had the benefit of everything new out there. It was very eye opening to check into CHLA and need to bring my own medications because not all of what was working for our daughter was in their pharmacy!
About Dr. William Goldie, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760400907
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Stanford University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Stanford U
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology, Pediatric Neurology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldie works at
Dr. Goldie speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.