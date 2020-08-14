Dr. William Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Goodman, MD
Overview of Dr. William Goodman, MD
Dr. William Goodman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Dekalb.
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
Goodman Eye Care3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 240, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 860-1505
- 2 107 N Congress Blvd, Smithville, TN 37166 Directions (423) 508-7337
Springfield Optical Inc.506 Willow St, Springfield, TN 37172 Directions (423) 508-7337
David L. Foutch Od PC2585 Nashville Hwy, Smithville, TN 37166 Directions (423) 508-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Dekalb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with Dr.Goodman He was kind, attentive and very thorough. I recommend him highly to anyone looking for excellent ophthalmologist.
About Dr. William Goodman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
