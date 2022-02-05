Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Gordon, MD
Overview of Dr. William Gordon, MD
Dr. William Gordon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Anesthesiologistplc2011 Murphy Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-9543
-
2
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen West Neurosurgery4230 Harding Pike Ste 810, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (800) 668-9410
-
3
Saint Thomas Medical Partners - Franklin- Ascension3301 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (800) 668-9410
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Gordon helped me with my severe Sciatica. He recommended different treatments but the I went for surgery to correct this problem. Doctor Gordon has been so helpful with all aspects. My surgery went so well that I was up and walking with no pain and was released. I fully recommend him as a great doctor.
About Dr. William Gordon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1164865671
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
