Dr. William Gordon, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. William Gordon, MD

Dr. William Gordon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. 

Dr. Gordon works at Neurosurgical Anesthesiologistplc in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gordon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Anesthesiologistplc
    2011 Murphy Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 327-9543
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen West Neurosurgery
    4230 Harding Pike Ste 810, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 668-9410
  3. 3
    Saint Thomas Medical Partners - Franklin- Ascension
    3301 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 668-9410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 05, 2022
    Doctor Gordon helped me with my severe Sciatica. He recommended different treatments but the I went for surgery to correct this problem. Doctor Gordon has been so helpful with all aspects. My surgery went so well that I was up and walking with no pain and was released. I fully recommend him as a great doctor.
    — Feb 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. William Gordon, MD
    About Dr. William Gordon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164865671
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.