Dr. William Gowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Gowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Gowski, MD
Dr. William Gowski, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Gowski works at
Dr. Gowski's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Specialty Group5848 S Fashion Blvd Ste 110, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 314-4009Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gowski?
I chose Dr. Gowski to perform 3 of the surgeries I needed for a recurring condition I have. I am very satisfied with his services and my results are excellent! Dr. Gowski cares and listens to my input.
About Dr. William Gowski, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275714115
Education & Certifications
- Curtis Hand Ctr/Union Meml Hosp
- University of Utah
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gowski works at
Dr. Gowski has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gowski speaks Spanish.
427 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.