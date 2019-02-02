See All Hematologists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. William Graber, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. William Graber, MD

Hematology
3.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. William Graber, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Graber works at ANETHESIA GROUP in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Utica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center
    301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 448-5416
  2. 2
    William A. Graber, MD, PC - Syracuse location
    104 Union Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 477-4740
  3. 3
    William A. Graber, MD, PC - Utica Location
    125 Business Park Dr Ste 150, Utica, NY 13502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 235-2540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MVHS St. Luke's Campus
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
Gastric Bypass Surgery
Gastric Sleeve Surgery
Diabetes
Gastric Bypass Surgery
Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Revisional Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Graber?

    Feb 02, 2019
    I had surgery with Dr Graber many years ago. Over 10 years and his office has never turned me away. I'm not sure why others have been turned away as they claim to have been but I have never had any issues getting in for urgent situations and believe me I've had plenty of them. By far I trust Dr Graber and his staff above all.
    Rome, NY — Feb 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Graber, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Graber, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Graber to family and friends

    Dr. Graber's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Graber

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Graber, MD.

    About Dr. William Graber, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093708109
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Haverford College Of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Hematology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Graber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Graber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Graber, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.