Dr. William Gradishar, MD

Medical Oncology
3.1 (37)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Gradishar, MD

Dr. William Gradishar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gradishar works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gradishar's Office Locations

  1
    Nmg - M Daley Wcc Prentice 420520
    250 E Superior St Ste 4-420, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 695-0990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jun 26, 2020
    While he is not the warmest, most communicative doctor, he is extremely experienced and competent. He cured my cancer and for that I will be forever grateful. I have found him to be warmer as time has gone on and I see him for follow-ups.
    — Jun 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Gradishar, MD
    About Dr. William Gradishar, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437187929
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Chicago|University of Chicago Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Michael Reese Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Gradishar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gradishar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gradishar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gradishar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gradishar works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gradishar’s profile.

    Dr. Gradishar has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gradishar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Gradishar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gradishar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gradishar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gradishar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

