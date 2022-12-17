Dr. William Gramig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gramig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Gramig, MD
Overview of Dr. William Gramig, MD
Dr. William Gramig, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gramig works at
Dr. Gramig's Office Locations
Greeensboro3200 Northline Ave Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 545-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a bad break in finger joint. He explained all scenarios thoroughly. He is a true delight to have as a doctor. He cares about his patients. We are not just a number to him. Excellent provider! I work in a medical facility not affiliated with Dr Gramig and all the staff are very impressed with my surgery repair. It looks wonderful:)
About Dr. William Gramig, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1932101748
Education & Certifications
- The Ind Hand Ctr
- Campbell Clin-U Tenn
- U Tenn
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
