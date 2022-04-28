Overview

Dr. William Graugnard, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Graugnard works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Zachary, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.