Dr. William Graugnard, MD
Dr. William Graugnard, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic-Zachary4845 Main St # B, Zachary, LA 70791 Directions (225) 769-2200
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center10105 Park Rowe Cir, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 763-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
Dr Graugnard was very friendly, knowledgeable and didn't make me feel rushed through my appointment.
About Dr. William Graugnard, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Graugnard has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graugnard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
