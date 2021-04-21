Overview

Dr. William Green, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Green works at DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES OF TALLAHASSEE, PA in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.