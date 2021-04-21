Dr. William Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Green, MD
Overview
Dr. William Green, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Tallahassee PA1707 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-4134Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
Dr. Green is an excellent dermatologist - very thorough, explains procedures needed, and follows up with patient to be sure all is well.
About Dr. William Green, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1023213634
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
Dr. Green has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.