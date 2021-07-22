Overview of Dr. William Green, MD

Dr. William Green, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Rafael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.



Dr. Green works at California Pacific Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in San Rafael, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.