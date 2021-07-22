Dr. William Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Green, MD
Overview of Dr. William Green, MD
Dr. William Green, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Rafael, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal.
Dr. Green's Office Locations
California Pacific Orthopaedics1099 D St Ste 105, San Rafael, CA 94901 Directions (415) 461-1600
California Pacific Orthopaedics3838 California St Rm 108, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 668-8010
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. W. Scott Green is amazing!!! Five stars isn’t nearly enough. My radius and Ulna were so badly broken that my fabulous orthopedic surgeon called Dr. Green in to do the surgery. The surgery was vey complicated, my bones are very small (I weigh less than 100 pounds) and he had to do a lot of intricate work, plus place a plate, screws and pins. He work was off the charts and I understand why Dr. Green is considered the number one surgeon for hands. He did such an amazing job. I got back both form and function and in a very short period of time. Also, I have no pain. Incredible!! Dr. Green is also down to earth with great bedside manor. Even though he is the chief of hand surgery at CPMC, he is kind, friendly and devoid of ego. You can tell that he really wants to help his patients get better. I absolutely recommend him for anyone considering hand surgery
About Dr. William Green, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
