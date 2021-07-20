Dr. William Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Griffin, MD
Overview of Dr. William Griffin, MD
Dr. William Griffin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their fellowship with National Hospital Of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation
Dr. Griffin's Office Locations
OrthoCarolina Hip Knee Center2001 Vail Ave Ste 200A, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with Dr William Griffin, he is kind and understanding of your concerns and very clear describing your situations and outcomes. What ever you decide to do. I highly recommend him. He will be my surgeon of choice. His staff is very efficient and kind.
About Dr. William Griffin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1881676872
Education & Certifications
- National Hospital Of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation
- Carolinas Medical Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.