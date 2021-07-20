Overview of Dr. William Griffin, MD

Dr. William Griffin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their fellowship with National Hospital Of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation



Dr. Griffin works at OrthoCarolina Hip Knee Center in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.