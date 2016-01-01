Dr. William Grimes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Grimes, MD
Overview
Dr. William Grimes, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Grimes works at
Locations
Advanced Cardiovascular Spclsts1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 430, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 424-8373
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-0613
Brfhh Shreveport LLC1541 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-0000
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Ambulatory Care Center - Orthopaedics1606 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-0613
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Grimes, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1922041912
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Grimes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimes works at
Dr. Grimes has seen patients for Anal Fistula, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grimes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimes.
