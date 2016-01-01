Dr. Grimsley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Grimsley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Grimsley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Jefferson, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Locations
Ngpg Jefferson1689 Old Pendergrass Rd Ste 340, Jefferson, GA 30549 Directions (770) 848-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Grimsley, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Grimsley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimsley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimsley.
