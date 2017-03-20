Dr. Gross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Gross, DPM
Overview of Dr. William Gross, DPM
Dr. William Gross, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Gross' Office Locations
William Gross, DPM, PA6499 38th Ave N Ste C2, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 345-0607
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was very thorough and spent a lot of time with me I did not feel rushed and I had all my questions answered
About Dr. William Gross, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
