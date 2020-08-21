Dr. William Grubb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grubb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Grubb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Grubb, MD
Dr. William Grubb, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Grubb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Grubb's Office Locations
-
1
New Jersey Pain Institute125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 275-6927
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grubb?
I've been seeing Dr. Grubb for 19 years. He has been nothing but professional and he always ask how my family is. Remember people this is a teaching hospital, so he does oversee many docotrs. His staff has been helpful and patient. I will continue to see him until he retures which I hope is never. Thank you Dr. Grubb for everything you do and for your outstanding staff. Ed M.
About Dr. William Grubb, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1699857458
Education & Certifications
- Georgr Wash University
- George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grubb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grubb using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grubb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grubb works at
Dr. Grubb has seen patients for Acute Postoperative Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grubb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Grubb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grubb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grubb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grubb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.