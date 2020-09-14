Dr. William Guy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Guy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Guy, MD
Dr. William Guy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Guy works at
Dr. Guy's Office Locations
-
1
Perspectives of Troy PC888 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 1450, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 244-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guy?
Great Guy.. Love his natural approach!!
About Dr. William Guy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1295748101
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guy works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Guy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.