Dr. William Hackett, DMD
Overview
Dr. William Hackett, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Hackett works at
Locations
Audubon Dental & Implant Center1330 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 350-9987
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Professional office w/very friendly Dr. and staff. Very little wait time. Dr. performs many different dental services including root canal and very reasonably priced. Takes many different insurances including my Medicare and Florida Blue.
About Dr. William Hackett, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1871086108
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hackett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hackett accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hackett using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hackett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hackett.
