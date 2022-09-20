Dr. William Halama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Halama, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Gastro Health - Brookwood513 Brookwood Blvd Ste 401, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 870-0256
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Halama and his staff take the time to listen and help. I always feel comfortable asking questions and find they are willing to answer or help find the answer.
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Halama has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halama has seen patients for Heartburn, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Halama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.