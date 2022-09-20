Overview

Dr. William Halama, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Halama works at Gastro Health - Brookwood in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.