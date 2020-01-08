Overview of Dr. William Hale, MD

Dr. William Hale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shawnee, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Hale works at SSM Health Medical Group in Shawnee, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.