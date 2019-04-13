Dr. William Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hamilton, MD
Overview of Dr. William Hamilton, MD
Dr. William Hamilton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Jeanes Hospital.
Dr. Hamilton's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Associates7500 Central Ave Ste 108, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 745-4050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Associates888 Fox Chase Rd, Rockledge, PA 19046 Directions (215) 745-4050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jeanes Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamilton?
Great Dr going to him since my boys were kids that's 30 yrs ago
About Dr. William Hamilton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1316981582
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Hosp
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.