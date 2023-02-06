Overview of Dr. William Hamilton, MD

Dr. William Hamilton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Hamilton works at Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA, Lorton, VA and Oxon Hill, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.