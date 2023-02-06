See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Alexandria, VA
Dr. William Hamilton, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Hamilton, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (60)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Hamilton, MD

Dr. William Hamilton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Hamilton works at Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA, Lorton, VA and Oxon Hill, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hamilton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic
    2501 Parkers Ln Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 769-8441
  2. 2
    Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic
    2445 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 769-8441
  3. 3
    Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic
    10716 Richmond Hwy, Lorton, VA 22079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 892-6500
  4. 4
    Harborside Surgery Center
    125 Potomac Psge Ste 200, Oxon Hill, MD 20745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 892-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Infections Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hamilton?

    Feb 06, 2023
    Awesome surgeon. Could not have been more pleased. Everything was perfect. I am completely pain free after dealing with over ten years of pain!!
    Ray Herbst — Feb 06, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Hamilton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Hamilton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hamilton to family and friends

    Dr. Hamilton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hamilton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Hamilton, MD.

    About Dr. William Hamilton, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811944143
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Anderson Clinic Post Graduate Medical Education Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pa Health System
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Hamilton, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.