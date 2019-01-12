Dr. Hammesfahr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Hammesfahr, MD
Dr. William Hammesfahr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Confusion, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammesfahr's Office Locations
- 1 7316 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33707 Directions (727) 347-1238
- Aetna
Does anyone know how to reach this doctor all phone numbers are incorrect the 352-217-7245 number is not his number there is another number 352-414-5322 which is listed and it is also not his number does anybody have his contact information phone number particularly !!!!!
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1962446500
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
