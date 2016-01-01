See All Ophthalmologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. William Hammonds, MD

Ophthalmology
3.1 (15)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Hammonds, MD

Dr. William Hammonds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Hammonds works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hammonds' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southpark Surgery Center LLC
    6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Astigmatism
Dry Eyes
Presbyopia
Astigmatism
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. William Hammonds, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760433197
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    • Notre Dame
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hammonds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hammonds works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hammonds’s profile.

    Dr. Hammonds has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammonds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammonds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammonds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammonds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammonds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

