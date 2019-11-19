Dr. William Hancock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hancock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hancock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Hancock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Dorminy Medical Center, Phoebe Worth Medical Center, SGMC Berrien Campus, Southwell Medical and Tift Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hancock works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Specialists of Georgia LLC907 18th St E Ste 100, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 391-9980
-
2
Tift Regional Medical Center901 18th St E, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 382-7120
Hospital Affiliations
- Dorminy Medical Center
- Phoebe Worth Medical Center
- SGMC Berrien Campus
- Southwell Medical
- Tift Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hancock?
There was not a long wait time but, I did have an appointment scheduled. Dr Hancock seems to be a very well trained and capable specialist in Cardiac medicine. I actually credit Dr Hancock with saving my life. My heart attack occurred while I was in recovery (coming out of anesthesia) after colon Cancer Surgery. Dr Hancock saw my EKG was indicative of a major (MI) heart attack. It was Dr Hancock who rushed me from recovery to the Cath Lab. Three stents later into almost totally blocked arteries on my heart. He is now keeping me on the path to keeping my heart healthy so it can begin a long and slow process of rebuilding the 45% that was damaged. I still have a very long, slow, and difficult path to repair and to regain what was so quickly lost. Probably caused by my love of really great southern cooking and all of those well marbled beef prime rib and Lobster dinners I have so greatly enjoyed in the previous years. This is one of the things I have lost, that bring tears to my eye
About Dr. William Hancock, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1265423339
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hancock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hancock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hancock works at
Dr. Hancock has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hancock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hancock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hancock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hancock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hancock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.