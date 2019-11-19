Overview

Dr. William Hancock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Dorminy Medical Center, Phoebe Worth Medical Center, SGMC Berrien Campus, Southwell Medical and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hancock works at Tiftarea Cardiology in Tifton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.