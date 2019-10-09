Overview of Dr. William Haney, MD

Dr. William Haney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Haney works at Lexington Infectious Disease Consultants in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.