Dr. William Haney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Niceville, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida - Tampa FL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.



Dr. Haney works at GenesisCare - Niceville in Niceville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.