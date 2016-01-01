See All Orthodontists in Agoura Hills, CA
Dr. William Hang, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.9 (624)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. William Hang, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Agoura Hills, CA. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Dentistry.

Dr. Hang works at William M Hang DDS, MSD in Agoura Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Face Focused Orthodontics
    30200 Agoura Rd Ste 110, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 283-3809

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Crooked Teeth
Dental Brace
Gaps Between Teeth
Crooked Teeth
Dental Brace
Gaps Between Teeth

  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Overbite
    About Dr. William Hang, DDS

    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    • English
    • 1003983149
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota / School of Dentistry
    • University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Dentistry
    • University Of Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hang, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hang works at William M Hang DDS, MSD in Agoura Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hang’s profile.

    624 patients have reviewed Dr. Hang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

