Dr. William Hanks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Adventist Health Hanford, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital.
Cardiovascular Consultants Heart Center1207 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-4303
Very good experience was in on time did all test Less than a week Dr Hanks explains everything he was going to do.
- 49 years of experience
- Valley Med Ctr
- Valley Med Ctr
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital
Dr. Hanks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hanks using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanks has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanks speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.