Overview of Dr. William Hanks, MD

Dr. William Hanks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Adventist Health Hanford, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Hanks works at Cardiovascular Consultants - Heart Center in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.