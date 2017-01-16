See All Cardiologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. William Hanks, MD

Cardiology
2.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Hanks, MD

Dr. William Hanks, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Adventist Health Hanford, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Hanks works at Cardiovascular Consultants - Heart Center in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Consultants Heart Center
    1207 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 432-4303

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Carotid Artery Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Endocarditis
Heart Block
Impella Device
Limb Swelling
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 16, 2017
    Very good experience was in on time did all test Less than a week Dr Hanks explains everything he was going to do.
    Ruby Thomas in Squaw Valley , CA — Jan 16, 2017
    About Dr. William Hanks, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1609845189
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Valley Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Valley Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center
    • Adventist Health Hanford
    • Clovis Community Medical Center
    • Community Regional Medical Center
    • Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hanks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanks works at Cardiovascular Consultants - Heart Center in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hanks’s profile.

    Dr. Hanks has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

