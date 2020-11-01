See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Roseville, MI
Dr. William Hanna, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (10)
Map Pin Small Roseville, MI
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. William Hanna, MD

Dr. William Hanna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roseville, MI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    25869 Kelly Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 774-3780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 01, 2020
    Dr Hanna is outstanding, caring, with great knowledge about his field and demonstrates interpersonal communication effectiveness, and excellence. I would want no other lung specialist. As with Rate my Professor.com there will be those not liking their earned grade (ie diagnosis) and retail are, in writing, untruths. My experience with Dr Hanna was & is outstanding. Sometimes Dr Hanna will allow a med student or upcoming med student sit in on consultations, but as with me, if u communicate that you prefer 1000% privacy and focus with your Doctor, Dr Hanna will respect this. I’m a critic in matters of professionalism. There is no knowledgeable specialist and caring human being than Dr Hanna! Love him!!
    JC.T, PhD. — Nov 01, 2020
    About Dr. William Hanna, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

