Dr. William Hansen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hansen, DPM
Overview of Dr. William Hansen, DPM
Dr. William Hansen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Hansen works at
Dr. Hansen's Office Locations
-
1
William Hansen DPM1000 Northern Blvd Ste 375, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (718) 353-3668
-
2
William Hansen DPM17003 NORTHERN BLVD, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 353-3668Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 1:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday10:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hansen?
First time seeing Dr Hanson. I came in with a heal spur. He explained everything to me in detail and was excellent. Staff was also so nice. So happy I found a great doctor to treat my feet. Highly recommend !!
About Dr. William Hansen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Korean, Russian and Spanish
- 1932259488
Education & Certifications
- NYCPM
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen works at
Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hansen speaks Chinese, Korean, Russian and Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.