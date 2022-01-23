See All Podiatrists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. William Hansen, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Hansen, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (73)
Map Pin Small Great Neck, NY
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Hansen, DPM

Dr. William Hansen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Hansen works at William Hansen DPM in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM
Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM
4.9 (54)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
4.9 (431)
View Profile
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
Dr. Niral Patel, DPM
5.0 (179)
View Profile

Dr. Hansen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    William Hansen DPM
    1000 Northern Blvd Ste 375, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 353-3668
  2. 2
    William Hansen DPM
    17003 NORTHERN BLVD, Flushing, NY 11358 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 353-3668
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Burning Pain Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hansen?

    Jan 23, 2022
    First time seeing Dr Hanson. I came in with a heal spur. He explained everything to me in detail and was excellent. Staff was also so nice. So happy I found a great doctor to treat my feet. Highly recommend !!
    Deb — Jan 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Hansen, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Hansen, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hansen to family and friends

    Dr. Hansen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hansen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Hansen, DPM.

    About Dr. William Hansen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Korean, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932259488
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • NYCPM
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hansen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hansen speaks Chinese, Korean, Russian and Spanish.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Hansen, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.