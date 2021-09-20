Dr. William Hapworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hapworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hapworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Hapworth, MD
Dr. William Hapworth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Hapworth works at
Dr. Hapworth's Office Locations
-
1
Hapworth Center5 E 57th St Fl 18, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 956-2000
-
2
Hapworth Psychiatric Medical Pllc200 W 57th St Ste 502, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 956-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hapworth?
I've been seeing Dr. Hapworth for 20 years. He has helped me navigate through many life stages, highs and lows. My treatment under his care has led to self-discovery and self-improvement resulting in healthier relationships, a successful career and thriving family life. Dr. Hapworth has always matched my commitment to my mental health with support and an open mind; he has leaned into areas of importance, for example, he educated himself on my industry so he could help guide my career. One of the qualities I like best about Dr. Hapworth is his direct nature - now this may not occur in every session, sometimes he is in listening-mode to allow your thoughts to evolve- but when he provides input, you can bet it's going to be honest and thought provoking.I also value Dr. Hapworth's expertise when prescribing medication - he does not recklessly overprescribe like so many doctors today. Dr. Hapworth is smart, worldly, genuine and dedicated to the practice of psychiatry at the highest caliber.
About Dr. William Hapworth, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861536104
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hapworth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hapworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hapworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hapworth works at
Dr. Hapworth has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Personality Disorders and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hapworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hapworth speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hapworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hapworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hapworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hapworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.