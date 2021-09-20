Overview of Dr. William Hapworth, MD

Dr. William Hapworth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Hapworth works at Hapworth Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Personality Disorders and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.