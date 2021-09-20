See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. William Hapworth, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (26)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Hapworth, MD

Dr. William Hapworth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Hapworth works at Hapworth Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Personality Disorders and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hapworth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hapworth Center
    5 E 57th St Fl 18, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 956-2000
  2. 2
    Hapworth Psychiatric Medical Pllc
    200 W 57th St Ste 502, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 956-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Personality Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Personality Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 20, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Hapworth for 20 years. He has helped me navigate through many life stages, highs and lows. My treatment under his care has led to self-discovery and self-improvement resulting in healthier relationships, a successful career and thriving family life. Dr. Hapworth has always matched my commitment to my mental health with support and an open mind; he has leaned into areas of importance, for example, he educated himself on my industry so he could help guide my career. One of the qualities I like best about Dr. Hapworth is his direct nature - now this may not occur in every session, sometimes he is in listening-mode to allow your thoughts to evolve- but when he provides input, you can bet it's going to be honest and thought provoking.I also value Dr. Hapworth's expertise when prescribing medication - he does not recklessly overprescribe like so many doctors today. Dr. Hapworth is smart, worldly, genuine and dedicated to the practice of psychiatry at the highest caliber.
    Photo: Dr. William Hapworth, MD
    About Dr. William Hapworth, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861536104
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Hapworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hapworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hapworth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hapworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hapworth works at Hapworth Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hapworth’s profile.

    Dr. Hapworth has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Personality Disorders and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hapworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hapworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hapworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hapworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hapworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

