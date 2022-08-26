Overview

Dr. William Harb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Parsons, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Harb works at DECATUR COUNTY GENERAL HOSPITAL in Parsons, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.