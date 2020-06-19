Dr. William Harlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Harlan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Harlan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Harlan works at
Locations
Asheville Gastroenterology191 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 254-0881
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harlan is very caring and I had a wonderful experience. Staff is excellent.
About Dr. William Harlan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1003806043
Education & Certifications
- U NC Hosp
- Duke Mc
- Duke Mc
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Harlan has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harlan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
