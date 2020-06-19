Overview

Dr. William Harlan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. Harlan works at Digestive Health Partners in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.