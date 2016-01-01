Dr. William Harley II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harley II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Harley II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Harley II, MD
Dr. William Harley II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Harley II's Office Locations
Novant Health Infectious Disease Specialists - Charlotte1900 Randolph Rd Ste 216, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 951-1355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Harley II, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1467402719
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Carolinas Med Center
- Carolinas Med Center|Carolinas Medical Center
- UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Piedmont Medical Center
