Overview of Dr. William Harley II, MD

Dr. William Harley II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Harley II works at Novant Health Infectious Disease Specialists - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.