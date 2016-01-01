See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. William Harley II, MD

Internal Medicine
3.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Harley II, MD

Dr. William Harley II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.

Dr. Harley II works at Novant Health Infectious Disease Specialists - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harley II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Infectious Disease Specialists - Charlotte
    1900 Randolph Rd Ste 216, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Syphilis Infections
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Syphilis Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. William Harley II, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1467402719
    Education & Certifications

    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    • Carolinas Med Center
    • Carolinas Med Center|Carolinas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Piedmont Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Harley II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harley II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harley II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harley II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harley II works at Novant Health Infectious Disease Specialists - Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Harley II’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Harley II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harley II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harley II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harley II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

