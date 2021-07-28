Dr. William Harmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Harmon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Harmon, MD
Dr. William Harmon, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Harmon's Office Locations
Urology San Antonio PA7909 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 135, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-4544
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Super surgeon and great communicator. Professional and direct approach, courteous, personable and quite friendly. Seeing Dr. Harmon in a clinical setting can sometimes take a while because of his large number of surgical patients, but the wait is well worth it. I highly recommend Dr. Bill Harmon.
About Dr. William Harmon, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104806207
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harmon has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harmon speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.