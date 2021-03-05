Dr. William Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Harper, MD
Overview
Dr. William Harper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Baptist Heart501 Marshall St Ste 104, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 969-5105
Baptist Medical Center - Yazoo Inc823 Grand Ave, Yazoo City, MS 39194 Directions (662) 751-8164
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harper has continued to work with me to get my blood pressure under control and lower my AFIB. He doesn’t give up.
About Dr. William Harper, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Wm Beaumont Amc
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center|Wm Beaumont Amc
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.